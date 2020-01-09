Upgrades coming to Power Line VIP

For the last several years, we’ve been operating the Power Line VIP program in order to provide readers with a way to support our work on the site while enjoying some special benefits, like reduced ad load on the site and special live broadcasts and Q&A sessions with us. This has been a lot of fun, and we are honored that thousands of Power Line readers have become VIP since we launched the program.

We learned late last year that the tech company that was providing the payments processing service for VIP was going to discontinue its service. As a result, we’ve had to move VIP to a new system which is not yet operational and are therefore unable to take on new or renewing subscribers at present.

The new system will launch next week. It won’t change anything about the VIP program, but it does mean that, for the next few days until the new system launches, readers who are not already VIPs will not be able to set up new accounts.

The new system should result in some improvements. It will make the program easier to administer for subscribers — we know this has been an issue for some of you. With the new system, updating contact information, password, and billing preferences will be simplified.

We’ll post an announcement once the new system is operational. In the meantime, thank you, as ever, for your support.