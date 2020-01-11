We now know: Mr. Wray regrets

This past December 17 FISA Court Chief Judge Rosemary Collyer issued a four-page order taking notice of the egregious government misconduct committed in connection with the FISA warrants it approved on Carter Page. Like so many involved in the Russia hoax, Judge Collyer claimed only lately to have tumbled to the misconduct committed before her court, courtesy of the Department of Justice Inspector General report issued the previous week. I disparaged the four-page order and embedded a copy of it here. I further disparaged the order here. The whole thing reeks of Captain Renault’s profession of shock to discover gambling at Rick’s cafe in Casablanca as he pockets his winnings.

Judge Collyer ordered the government to inform the court “no later than January 10, 2020…in a sworn written submission of what it has done, and plans to do, to ensure that the statement of facts in each FBI application accurately and completely reflects information possessed by the FBI that is material to any issue presented by the application.” It’s like Renault ordering Rick to present a plan to assure that there will be no further gambling at the cafe.

The Department of Justice responded yesterday with a 12-page statement signed by the acting assistant deputy attorney general of the department’s National Security Division. Where is the Rolling Stones’ under assistant west coast promotion man when you need him? The acting assistant deputy attorney general’s statement is submitted together with a 15-page declaration by FBI Director Christopher Wray. I have embedded these two documents below. The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross reports on the submissions here.

Training is to be improved. New procedures are to be implemented. Protocols have been enhanced. FBI personnel will be instructed on the “errors and omissions” that were made in the Page FISA applications and associated processes.

Like Miss Otis in the Cole Porter song, Mr. Wray regrets. He states: “The FBI has the utmost respect for this Court, and deeply regrets the errors and omissions identified by the OIG.”

I declared the FISA Court order a farce last month, but I was mistaken. Farce lacks the foul stench of this particular bit of theater.

Misc 19 02 Response to the Court's Order Dated December 17 2019 200110 by Scott Johnson on Scribd