AOC Strikes Again!

This tweet by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reflects the former bartender’s deep dive into intellectual history:

There is a town in England called Milton Keynes, but no “famed economist” of that name. Upon being corrected by fellow tweeters, AOC explained that she had conflated John Maynard Keynes and Milton Friedman. Which is funny it its own way.

I don’t suppose anyone has told her about Keynes’s view that income inequality is key to long-term growth, either.

Is it considered impolite to point out that the leaders of the Democratic Party are, for the most part, ill-informed and not very intelligent?