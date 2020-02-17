Posted on February 17, 2020 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Presidential Election, Bernie Sanders, MIchael Bloomberg

Bloomberg Blasts Bernie Bros

Early this morning, Michael Bloomberg tweeted this attack on Bernie Sanders and his army of online hooligans:


Bloomberg is right: Sanders is trying to bully his way to the presidential nomination. Bloomberg, on the other hand, is trying to buy it–more civil, less violent.

This race is getting more entertaining all the time.

