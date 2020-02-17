Bloomberg Blasts Bernie Bros

Early this morning, Michael Bloomberg tweeted this attack on Bernie Sanders and his army of online hooligans:

We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of "energy" is not going to get us there. https://t.co/bPuUZMs2d6 pic.twitter.com/Tdp6mpWjcX — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 17, 2020



Bloomberg is right: Sanders is trying to bully his way to the presidential nomination. Bloomberg, on the other hand, is trying to buy it–more civil, less violent.

This race is getting more entertaining all the time.