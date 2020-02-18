CRB: Going off the rails

The Claremont Review of Books has just published its new (Winter) issue. Thanks to the editors, I reviewed the issue in galley to pick out four pieces to roll out this for Power Line readers. As always, I encourage readers to become subscribers (subscribe here) for the absurdly low price of $19.95 and get online access thrown in for free.

This issue features essays by the likes of Amy Wax and Bill Voegeli. This time around, however, I have selected four book reviews to feature. The books are of interest in one way or another and the reviews are relatively short and pointed.

In the first review Spencer Klavan takes a look at Douglas Murray’s new book, The Madness of Crowds. Klavan provides an admiring assessment that also suggests its limitations in “Going off the rails.” Murray speaks out eloquently against the madness, but is this enough? Klavan observes: “We need to know what we’re arguing for, not just against. Douglas Murray has brilliantly described the symptoms of madness. But conservatives must go further: we must furnish a diagnosis, and a cure.”