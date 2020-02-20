CRB: Natural justice

The Claremont Review of Books has just published its new (Winter) issue. This week we spend four days featuring book reviews to preview the issue this week. Today is day three: we feature two book reviews discussing current Supreme Court justices and related controversies.

Conrad Black takes up two books on Brett Kavanaugh in “Confirmation Bias.” The two books offer sharply different perspectives on Kavanaugh’s nomination and confirmation to the Supreme Court. One of the two books Black takes up is Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino’s invaluable account. Toward the end of the review Black injects his accustomed lament over the injustice of the criminal justice system. I think it is out of place here, but he is a learned and astute reviewer and his review is accordingly of interest.

By the same token, our friend Ken Masugi reviews two new books on Clarence Thomas in “Natural justice.” In the review Ken draws on his experience working for Justice Thomas at the EEOC and pays tribute to Justice Thomas. As the subhead of the review has it: “No jurist has done more than Clarence Thomas to oppose the Progressive synthesis of leviathan and anarchy.” Thus the left’s eternal hostility to Justice Thomas.