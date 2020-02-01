David Steinberg reports

If you want to keep up with the news about Ilhan Omar, you must look elsewhere than the local press or the mainstream media. For such basic information as how much Omar paid lover Tim Mynett’s firm in the quarter just reported to the FEC, we turn to the Washington Free Beacon. Answer: $215,000: “The payments were reported as going toward consulting, direct mail, research services, travel expenses, advertisements, and graphic design. The new payments mark another increase in money funneled to the firm. Mynett’s group is yet again the highest-paid vendor from Omar’s campaign….The $215,000 paid to Mynett’s group for its services accounts for 53 percent of the total disbursements from the campaign during this time.”

We also have the obligatory nonresponse from Omar: “Omar’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the payments.” Here I think I can lend a hand. If she had commented, it would have gone like this: “There are people who do not want an East African, Muslim woman elected to office and who will follow Donald Trump’s playbook to prevent it.”

On Twitter David Steinberg remains on the case. In the thread below he zooms on Omar’s campaign’s manager with a sidebar of media criticism for good measure. (Sorry for the repetition; this is the best I have been able to do.) As David observes, the campaign manager has somehow escaped the attention of the Star Tribune and others here in Minneapolis.

NEW @Ilhan update:@IlhanMN's 2020 kickoff was 8 days ago. Yet 0 MN outlets covered its 2 big items: 1. Manager @ClaireBergren supported Baltimore riots, violence (“less MLK”). 2. Guhaad (See my recent tweets). Let's focus on @ClaireBergren:

https://t.co/KFGfE9RhdD

(1/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 31, 2020

On the night of @IlhanMN’s event, I posted two of @ClaireBergren’s disturbing social media posts. This one was particularly striking: How does “less MLK” not draw attention from local media? It didn’t, and hasn’t. Her posts get far more troubling — see below. (2/x) pic.twitter.com/EI0Xduyodd — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 31, 2020

Ilhan, of course, has deleted much of her own social media, which implicated her in multiple felonies and breathtaking anti-Semitism. Yet she hired @ClaireBergren, whose social media includes all this. Perhaps @IlhanMN knows local media won’t bother. (3/x) pic.twitter.com/rlHdOztkh8 — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 31, 2020

Here is more support for political violence from Ilhan Omar’s new campaign manager, @ClaireBergren. Including the occasionally deadly act of shutting down highways — which Bergren appears to have participated in. (4/x) pic.twitter.com/mhfKmoHNz9 — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 31, 2020

Further, it appears @IlhanMN’s new manager @ClaireBergren is not “just” a democratic socialist, but a revolutionary Marxist/communist. (5/x) pic.twitter.com/DBotbb8KUL — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 31, 2020

Now that they know — Will @StarTribune, @MPR, or @AP follow up on the disturbing posts from @IlhanMN’s campaign manager @ClaireBergren? Or the threats from @IlhanMN’s alleged 2016 “muscle” — ex-con (triple stabbing) Guhaad H. Said? (I've reported them to @FBI.) (8/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 31, 2020