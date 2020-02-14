The Roger Stone sentencing kerfuffle is now playing among the Democrats and their mainstream media adjunct. Based on what we have learned so far, former prosecutor George Parry’s account of the matter is the one that is most to my taste. Parry addresses it in the American Spectator column “Flight of the drama queens” (the link goes to the column as posted at Parry’s site). Parry puts the affair in the context of Team Mueller:

[T]he fact remains that Team Mueller existed — in Weissmann’s words — to “get rid of” Donald Trump. Given that goal, the filing of this surprise and overblown sentencing memorandum by the Team Mueller holdovers and their prompt, unnecessary, and dramatic resignations should be understood as a last, desperate effort by the rear guard of the defunct Special Counsel’s Office to bring the president, Attorney General William Barr, and the Justice Department into disrepute.

Put another way, this whole stunt is nothing more than a choreographed two-act political melodrama in which the Team Mueller holdovers filed their overhyped, unauthorized sentencing memorandum and then followed up with a grand jeté exit stage left to a shower of bouquets and bravos from an adoring Democrat and mainstream media audience.

Attorney General William Barr has been summoned to testify before Congress about these matters, and, unsurprisingly, there have even been calls for his impeachment. The apparent premise for Barr’s removal is that the Justice Department, acting under his direction, may not make a sentencing recommendation that contradicts to any degree that of the Team Mueller holdovers even though the entirely reasonable contradictory memorandum recommends incarceration and explicitly leaves the sentence entirely up to the judge. And, as for Trump, even though he is the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, apparently he isn’t allowed to criticize either the fishy-smelling Stone prosecution or the work of the sacrosanct Team Mueller.

All of this is just the kind of fake pretextual material that the deranged Democrats and their mainstream media amen corner may use to gin up yet another feverish round of impeachment.