High Noon for Socialism vs. Free Enterprise?

Dan Proft is an excellent radio host in Chicago who now also has a syndicated radio show and podcast. I have been on the Chicago show a number of times, and joined Dan’s syndicated show yesterday afternoon for what I thought was an interesting discussion of socialism, capitalism and the Nordic model in the context of the 2020 election. Here is the conversation, which is around 14 minutes long. I think you will enjoy it:

