Idled in Iowa

The meltdown in Iowa has me wondering. Did anybody really win last night? Everyone declared victory in his or her own way, yet Democrats lost. The form of the meltdown expresses the ideas they advocate. What wonders they might work if only they can seize control of our health care system.

Politico’s report on the “total meltdown” offers hypothetical if counterintuitive “winners” and “losers” as no results trickled in, but the message the lack of results represents multifarious disaster and disgrace.

Connoisseurs of schadenfreude won’t want to miss Politico’s account. Take this tidbit, for example: “During the first call between officials from the campaigns and the state party, the party ‘hung up on campaigns’ when pressed for a release time, an aide to one of the candidates said.”

RealClearPolitics provides the following results this morning (screenshot below, 1.87% reporting!). Results represented in the screenshot are separately set forth in alphabetical order here.

If everybody lost in some sense, tentatively speaking, maybe Bernie Sanders lost least and Joe Biden lost most. Anyone who did as well as he or she claims to have done — Pete Buttigieg or Elizabeth Warren — is somewhere on the spectrum as well. Then again, maybe Mike Bloomberg won outright by avoiding Iowa altogether.

To be continued, of course, in New Hampshire.