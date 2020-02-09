Ilhan Omar Hates America

On Friday, Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib participated in a “radical democracy” event at Howard University in Washington. The YouTube video below shows Omar’s four-minute riff on the theme that everything that goes wrong in the world is America’s fault. Thanks to the Washington Free Beacon for bringing it to light.

Omar’s blame-America-first ideology is comprehensive. Are there refugees in the world? It’s because of American foreign policy! Are we raising money to help victims of floods abroad? Floods are our fault because climate change! Is it bad when American manufacturing jobs go overseas? Yes, but only because foreign workers are subjected to the horrors of American capitalism! You really have to see it to believe it. Here is the video, then a final comment:

A final observation on Omar’s refugee shtick:

When you see a Somali refugee or an Iraqi refugee or a Libyan refugee, we often are like ‘this is my neighbor, they must have survived some struggle,’ we don’t ever pause to think ‘what American policy made them come over here?’

Let’s stay with Somalia, since Omar herself is, of course, a Somali refugee. What American policy was it that “made [Ilhan] come over here?” Omar’s family fled Somalia for a refugee camp in Kenya because they were on the losing end of violent clan battles in Mogadishu. Is Somalia’s clan warfare America’s fault? I would love to hear Omar expound on that.

Actually, the American policy that “made” Omar come to America is the incredibly generous welcome that we extend to refugees. Omar was rescued from the Kenyan refugee camp, brought to America, sustained and educated at public expense, elected first to the Minnesota legislature and then to Congress at a remarkably young age. How cruel can you get? Omar sets a standard of ingratitude that may never be surpassed.

On second thought, though, Omar might have a point for once. Our refugee policy is perhaps one aspect of America’s foreign policy that needs to change.