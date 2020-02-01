Joe Biden’s Achilles’ Heel: “Too Dumb To Be President”

My current theory is that the Democratic Party establishment knows Joe Biden is too old and too weak to take on Trump one-on-one, but is in a panic about Bernie, which is why the party is now starting to edge Michael Bloomberg into the picture. (More about this in a separate post.) Among other things, if Biden gets the nomination, just imagine how the Trump campaign will recycle Biden’s old problems captured in this video below from 1987, where Biden admitted his “memory isn’t so good.” Is his memory really likely to be any better 33 years later? A bigger problem is that he simply lies, thus mitigating any weaknesses Trump has in this department:

Chaser: Why, on God’s green earth, would you plagiarize Neil Kinnock, one of the greatest losers ever in British electoral politics? I know Bernie Sanders channels Jeremy Corbyn, by my God man. . .