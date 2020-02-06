Me On Impeachment and the SOTU, on Australian TV

Andrew Bolt is a terrific Australian columnist, commentator and television host. He has a show on Sky News called the Bolt Report; I appeared on Tuesday’s show immediately after President Trump’s State of the Union speech to convey my impressions on the evening, as well as the collapse of the Democrats’ impeachment drive, to Andrew’s Australian audience. My themes will be familiar to Power Line readers, but perhaps they shed a little light for those otherwise dependent on foreign media perspectives on American politics.

You can read about the interview and watch the video here. (“Democrats are shrouded in an ‘aura of incompetence.'”) I have also embedded the video immediately below: