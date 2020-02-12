Morning After Observations

I was in class again last night—how rude of Democrats to have their primaries on the one night a week I teach class, so I can’t drunk-blog the thing live and watch the media make fools of themselves—so I’m late to the after party. Rest assured that like Jane Fonda, I wore recycled sustainable clothing and jewels to the after party, to fight climate change.

Of course by mid-morning today, there has been an avalanche of “analysis” by the media punsters, but isn’t it funny that nearly everyone says the same thing: Disaster for Biden! Klomentum! Sanders “underperformed,” which is a euphemism for “we really don’t want to just come out and say that Bernie won New Hampshire.”

Everyone is remarking that Sanders didn’t come close to the huge margin of victory he enjoyed over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but I haven’t yet heard anyone say the obvious: Bernie’s 2016 romp was party a measure of how bad a candidate Hillary Clinton was. I guess lots of media figures are concerned their group life insurance rates might go up.

Next: In 32 years of running for president, Joe Biden still has yet to win a single primary contest. If he doesn’t absolutely crush South Carolina, he’s done. He says he’s staying in until Super Tuesday in early March, but if he bombs in SC, Democrats are going to try to move him out of the race within 24 hours so they can give the Stop Bernie movement a fighting chance.

Next: While everyone is watching the Democrats’ clown show, hardly anyone seems to be noticing that Trump totally crushed it in New Hampshire yesterday. True, he was uncontested, but it’s his raw vote total that ought to be terrifying Democrats. Get a load of this vote trend:

New Hampshire’s population has been relatively stable over the last 25 years so population growth does not explain this, and I understand that a lot of this total includes low propensity voters the Trump campaign appears to be targeting very effectively. Another reason to think that Trump will outperform his polls in the November election, just as he did in 2016.

Finally, no sooner do we note the existence of the Mayor Pete Platitude Generator than the candidate does it for us. This is a real Tweet last night from his impishness:

I’m starting to wonder if Mayor Pete isn’t putting us on, that this is all a McKinsey prank to see how far a flyblown lab creation can get in the Democratic Party. (“Forget Bulworth: Find us a young guy with an unpronounceable name and we’ll see how far we can carry it off!”) Either that or Mayor Pete is a Kang and Kodos alien invader from The Simpsons, always “twirling, twirling towards freedom!” Makes as much sense as anything right now.