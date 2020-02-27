Notice this (2)

Posted on February 27, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Russia, Vladimir Putin

It is simply false to assert that we rely on Bill Browder’s word for the facts related to the torture and murder of Sergei Magnitsky. We have Magnitsky’s own account preserved in diary and court records, among other things and we have the witnesses who can be heard in Justice for Sergei, the documentary film I have embedded below. Several versions of the film can be viewed free of charge at the video-page of Justice for Sergei. The pace of the 62-minute documentary film is not brisk, but the evidence is on offer here for anyone with eyes to see (as it is in Browder’s book as well).

