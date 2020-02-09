Pete Buttigieg, Interior Decorator?

Joe Biden’s hard-hitting new ad targeting Pete Buttigieg is drawing a lot of attention, in part because a number of commentators–Ann Althouse is one–detect a tinge of homophobia. See if you can spot it:

To me, the ad is an appropriate attack on Buttigieg’s obvious lack of experience. I would criticize it for grossly exaggerating Biden’s own importance; throughout his political career, he has been a mediocrity at best.

The alleged homophobia consists of the ad’s repeated use of the word “decorative” (also “colorfully”) in describing Buttigieg’s achievements as Mayor of South Bend. It got by me, but maybe there are dogs out there who will hear a whistle.

In any event, the ad won’t help Joe Biden, who has declined to around 12% in the current Real Clear Politics average. More on that, perhaps, later.