Chief House impeachment manager has established himself as a contender for recognition as the most repulsive Democratic officeholder in the United States. The competition is intense, however, and I may be overlooking some obvious candidates for the crown. Schiff continues to chart the path upward in the Democratic Party.

Schiff continued in his accustomed vein during closing arguments in the Senate impeachment trial yesterday. Tristan Justice isolated a notable thread in Schiff’s closing argument in this Federalist column (video below). Schiff’s closing fantasia caricatures Professor Dershowitz’s analysis of impeachable offenses. It is, you might say, a Schiffian parody.

Quotable quote: “Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election, or decide to move to Mar-A-Lago permanently and let Jared Kushner run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war.”