Slow Joe’s Slow Fade

The pathetic, slow-motion collapse of Joe Biden is sad to watch, even if, like me, you can’t stand the guy and think he is one of the most duplicitous and mediocre politicians of our age. Is it time to start the pool on the day he finally yields to reality?

The Democrats’ delegate selection process actually gives him lots of reasons to stay in, as he might pick up enough delegates to be a factor at a brokered convention, and perhaps hope that the party will turn to him after all as the most likely person to beat Trump. For one thing, looks like the rest of the field is already looking past Biden, with Bloomberg and Sanders about to throw down big time.

Biden’s latest gaffe is his admission that Democrats take the black vote for granted, which is one sure way to lose some of it to Trump:

The Democratic presidential candidate said he has “overwhelming support” from the African American community, adding that he attributes the same “overwhelming support” from black voters to past Democratic presidential wins dating back to President Carter.