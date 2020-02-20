Steve Scalise Wins Tweet of the Year

Bernie Sanders’s weakest moment last night is hard to single out, but one leading example would have to be his lame answer that some of the bad behavior of Bernie Bros are Russian false flag operations. Whereupon Keith Ellison came to the defense of Bernie Bros. Which set up Rep. Steve Scalise for what we can declare, even though it is only February, to be Tweet of the Year hands down:

Yes, it seems Ellison completely forgot about Bernie Bro James Hodgkinson, who, as Glenn Reynolds like to remind us, has been airbrushed from history.

I wonder if Ellison will have the good sense to delete this Tweet.