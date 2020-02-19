The Democrats’ Doom Loop

It’s still early, but the Democratic Party nomination process reminds me of Yogi Berra’s line about center field at Yankee stadium: “It gets late early out there.” It’s already late for the Democrats, and it is becoming clear that the Democrats are doomed this year.

At the debate tomorrow night, Bloomberg is going to be the big target because he’s got the means to challenge everybody. The big beneficiary will be Bernie Sanders. Even though he is pulling away in the polls, I doubt the other candidates have the wit or ability to shoot at two targets at once. Expect Bernie’s surge to continue.

Bernie is a sure loser in November. I get the readers who say they’d prefer not to take the chance of having someone like Bernie that close to the presidency, but if someone like Sanders could win under current economic conditions then the country is already lost. But Bernie is America’s Jeremy Corbyn, and if I know anything with Bernie at the top of the ticket our election will be a mirror image of Britain’s December election, where the Conservative Party inflicted the worst defeat for the Labour Party in 80 years.

Bloomberg is a more formidable candidate against Trump, but his nomination will tear the Democratic Party apart, no matter how much money he pays out. It’s not just the Bernie Bros who will freak out. The entire current ethos of the Democratic Party is against conspicuous wealth and success, even though Democrats are happy to take the money of the Silicon Valley overclass.

My money is still on Bernie. Bloomberg can savage him, but Bernie won’t be without his own resources and a lot of free media that will come in on his side against Bloomberg.

Popcorn time.

Meanwhile, just put this Bernie clip on a loop, and he’s doomed (just 12 seconds long):