The full Bloomberg

I wanted to post the full video of Michael Bloomberg’s November 11, 2016 remarks at Oxford University in “Bloomin’ Bloomberg or Bloomberg bloomin’?,” but I just couldn’t come up with it this morning. I have now tracked it down and posted it below. The relevant passage incorporating Bloomberg’s reflections on agriculture, factory jobs and the like begins at 42:00.

Victor Davis Hanson offered his observations on Tucker Carlson Tonight (video below). I love Victor’s classical citations. See Columella. See Theophrastus. See Arrian. See Varro.

Let’s give Brit Hume the last word for the time being. He commented via Twitter (below).

Bloomberg seems to have acquired his knowledge of farming by watching Hee-Haw. https://t.co/cy4sTBSRh8 — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 16, 2020

Via Reed Richardson/Mediaite.