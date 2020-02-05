Posted on February 5, 2020 by Steven Hayward in Books, Political correctness

The Left’s Cultural Beclowning Continues

I decided to skip commenting on the identity politics fury around the new novel American Dirt, which is apparently offensive and must be canceled because a white woman deigned to write about hispanic immigrants. Oprah Winfrey gave the book a boost by selecting it for her book club, and now faces intense pressure from the wokerati to revoke her endorsment.

Not content with this, Barnes & Noble has crumpled to the wokerati by canceling its “Diverse Editions” project, which re-issued classic titles like Moby Dick with people of color  on the covers. Here’s B&N’s groveling retraction issued earlier today:

Sooner or later someone is going to figure out that the way to stop egregious bullying is to say “Stuff it you ridiculous people.” That is not this day.

