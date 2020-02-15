The Power Line Show, Ep 168: Fight! Fight! In the White House No Less!

This week we violate the legendary first rule of Fight Club with Tevi Troy, author of the wonderfully gossipy new book Fight House: Rivalries in the White House from Truman to Trump. Troy, a veteran of the George W. Bush White House and author of several previous books about overlooked aspects of the presidency, takes us on a tour of some of the legendary feuds and personality and power clashes in the West Wing. Our conversation offers up some of our favorite dishes on people ranging from Henry Kissinger, Richard Darman, and George Ball, to some of the subterfuges people use to conduct their fights (especially leaking). If you like White House gossip and mean-spirited backstabbing, this is the special episode for you!

Exit music this week is fitting for the subject matter, “Pick Up the Pieces” by the Average White Band. Plus, in response to some reader questions from new listeners, at the end of this episode I explain the origin and meaning our our sign-off phrase, “Milk the soft power dividend!”

You know what to do: Listen here or download the episode from Ricochet or any of the other podcast platforms you may like to use.