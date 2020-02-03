Thoughts & prayers for Rush

At the end of his show today, Rush Limbaugh revealed that he is fighting stage 4 lung cancer. Rush has posted a transcript of the segment here. I am posting the audio below. Either way, the news is crushing.

Rush intends to carry on as his physical condition permits. He is irreplaceable. There is no one like him. Not close.

Exchanging messages with an esteemed political science professor this afternoon, my professor friend put it this way: “Yes, he is a genius, a true original who entertains, but really thinks through what he is saying or analyzing. Not merely reciting talking points. I came to love his show, and listened to it in the car as often as I could. I timed my errands with his program. Heard his open today, but not the heartbreaking news at the end.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Rush as he faces this struggle.