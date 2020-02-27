Trump Aggressively Courting Black Votes

Great news from the Washington Examiner:

President Trump is opening 15 urban campaign field offices in an aggressive bid to improve his performance with black voters, who for decades have been an overwhelmingly Democratic constituency. Sleek and situated in retail shopping districts to generate foot traffic, this unique collection of regional “community centers” is a critical component of the Trump campaign’s multimillion-dollar strategy to double in 2020 the 8% support the president received from black voters nearly four years ago.

Where will these “community centers” be?

Five offices are slated for Florida: Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Miami. In North Carolina, branches are opening in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Greensboro. Others will be located in Atlanta, Detroit, Columbus, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Milwaukee.

President Trump has good rapport with African-Americans, who in general are not enthused about the current crop of Democratic candidates. Jared Kushner makes a fundamental point:

“You’re never going to get the votes you don’t ask for,” said Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser. “Last time, it was, ‘What the hell do you have to lose?’ Now, we’re going to show them what they’ve gained from President Trump and what more they can gain if they get four more years.”

The Examiner quotes Trump campaign sources to the effect that the president is already polling around 20% among blacks.

The Democrats’ reaction to all of this is entertaining:

Josh Schwerin, a spokesman for Priorities USA…seemed less concerned that Trump could boost black support than that his campaign and other Republicans would commit what he regards as “suppression” of the black vote — either through legislation in the states or subversive messaging that demonizes the eventual Democratic nominee.

Subversive messaging? We can’t have that! And wouldn’t it be awful if a presidential nominee were demonized?

In my opinion, the most important single thing the Trump campaign can do between now and November is to campaign aggressively for black votes.