Trump’s tribute to Devin Nunes

President Trump paid tribute to supporters including Rep. Devin Nunes at his post-acquittal event in the East Room of the White House this past Thursday. We have written about Rep. Nunes’s role in the unraveling the Russia hoax many times, most recently in several posts on Lee Smith’s book The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History. Among my several book-related posts is my own review.

Noting President Trump’s tribute to Nunes on Twitter, Mollie Hemingway comments: “Devin Nunes is an *actual* profile in courage. This man took on nearly everyone in DC, including many powerful people in his own party, to fight to bring Americans the truth about the Russia collusion hoax and FISA abuse. Completely vindicated and our media LOATHE him for it.”

Quotable quote (President Trump): “He knew something was wrong.”