Video: Seattle to San Francisco—Hold My Beer!

We know that Seattle has been doing its level best to keep up with San Francisco in the Bad Progressive Governance Sweepstakes, and it is very hard to keep up with a district attorney who wants to incentivize property crime, let alone match the poop and needle piles of Baghdad-by-the-Bay. But Seattle is stepping up its game!

Take in this recent public comment period of the Seattle City Council, where a group of citizens decided to speak up on behalf of trees with. . . a song (only 2 minutes long, and worth every precious second of it):

I’ll play a hunch here: Trump is not their president.