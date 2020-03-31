A Master Class In Economic Policy [Updated]

During this weird time when it is illegal for my organization, Center of the American Experiment, to sponsor the kinds of in-person events we normally produce, we are instead taking to the internet. We have planned a series of four programs under the rubric of “Master Class In Public Policy.” The first one is scheduled for tomorrow at noon Central time, and features our senior economist, John Phelan. Phelan will talk about how state’s fiscal and regulatory policies impact their economies. Spoiler alert: while his talk will be of interest regardless of where you live, he will touch on a number of instances where Minnesota’s blue-state policies have retarded our economic growth.

More information here. The classes are free; to sign up for tomorrow’s, just go here.

John Phelan is an excellent economist and an engaging speaker. The program will be conducted via Zoom, the same technology we use for our VIP Live events. It allows audience participation in the form of questions and comments. I will lightly moderate tomorrow’s event by introducing it and by monitoring audience questions and passing some on to John. There will be time for Q and A at the end of the class as well.

I think it will be a lot of fun. If it sounds interesting, please do sign up–especially since it’s free.

Future events in the Master Class series will feature Policy Fellow Catrin Wigfall on education, Policy Fellow Isaac Orr on what’s wrong with the Green New Deal, and Economist Martha Njolomole on how government regulation impacts our daily lives. What better way to spend your time while you’re sheltering in place?

UPDATE: I should have included this short video by John Phelan previewing tomorrow’s class: