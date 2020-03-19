A VIP Hangout Highlight Reel

Below is a 13-minute highlight reel of last night’s one-hour VIP live chat with the four of us. Very sorry that some VIP members weren’t able to log into the chat as we hit our limit on the Zoom platform we are using, and we’re going to work with Zoom to get our cap lifted so we can accommodate everyone who wants to join us next week. Right now we intend to do another episode next Wednesday evening. So—a great time to become a Power Line VIP member! With all of this enforced downtime, we’ll be rolling out some other special premiums for our VIP subscribers in the next few days. I’m starting production tomorrow on some of them.

In any case, this excerpt covers a few of our thoughts on the coronavirus, in particular its economic and political impact, plus some thoughts on the presidential contest, which now appears in part to be a race between economic recovery by the fall and the increasingly obvious manifestations of Joe Biden’s dementia, which is postponed for a bit because of the current Hunkering Down. If ever there was someone who benefits from self-quarantine, it’s Slow Joe.