Posted on March 1, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC, Science Whiz

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to match wits with Ted Cruz, which is about like me challenging Tyson Fury to duke it out. Along the way, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that she “hold[s] awards from MIT Lincoln Lab and others for accomplishments in microbiology.” Wow, sounds impressive, right?


It turns out that her “accomplishment in microbiology” consists of a second-place finish in a high school science fair:


I look forward to the time when there is a single Democratic Party politician who is not an utter fraud. But that day is not this day.

