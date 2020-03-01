AOC, Science Whiz

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to match wits with Ted Cruz, which is about like me challenging Tyson Fury to duke it out. Along the way, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that she “hold[s] awards from MIT Lincoln Lab and others for accomplishments in microbiology.” Wow, sounds impressive, right?

Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others for accomplishments in microbiology. Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution. https://t.co/vOIwJhpl7q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020



It turns out that her “accomplishment in microbiology” consists of a second-place finish in a high school science fair:

That microbiology award from MIT that AOC is bragging about was second place at a high school science fair 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hhivMZqee1 — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) February 28, 2020



I look forward to the time when there is a single Democratic Party politician who is not an utter fraud. But that day is not this day.