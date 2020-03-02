BLM comes for Klobuchar

“Protesters” of the BLM variety shut down Amy Klobuchar’s planned rally in St. Louis Park last night. The Star Tribune has posted Torey Van Oot’s antiseptic Star Tribune story here. This is a bloody outrage, abetted by the Klobuchar campaign’s surrender to the protesters. St. Louis Park police were on the scene but took no action.

Who are these people? Van Oot fails to name the name of a single “protester” in her story. Van Oot reports: “Protest leaders said the campaign would not meet their demand to publicly acknowledge Burrell during the rally.” Why so vague? The local CBS affiliate adds that some Klobuchar supporters waited hours for the event that never came off.

In the tweet below Van Oot captured Klobuchar campaign manager Justin Buoen speaking to reporters late last night.

Video: Klobuchar campaign manager @jbuoen addresses protests, decision to cancel tonight’s rally: pic.twitter.com/Eg5bKvT8SD — Torey Van Oot (@toreyvanoot) March 2, 2020

UPDATE: One of my friends who was in attendance last night confirms that BLM rabble-rouser Nekima Levy Armstrong was one of the “protesters.” I thought it was she who can be seen holding the bullhorn in the photo posted with the Star Tribune story. My friend comments: “Maybe I’m naive but I feel like we are fighting for this country’s soul.”

