DM flaunts Omar, flouts usage

The Daily Mail continues to stake out Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar and new husband Tim Mynett in Washington, DC. The Daily Mail flags its most recent story as yet another exclusive: “EXCLUSIVE: Forget social distancing! Newlywed Ilhan Omar and her chief fundraiser husband share some PDA as they take a stroll in Washington DC.”

I’ve got an exclusive of my own. Reporter Martin Gould and his Daily Mail editors need help to distinguish “flaunt” from “flout.” Gould reports: “Newlywed congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her husband flaunted the recommended six-foot coronavirus ‘exclusion zone’ when they went out for a stroll in Washington, D.C.” Gould means “flout,” not “flaunt.” They make the same mistake in an accompanying photo caption: “Newlywed congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her husband flaunted the recommended six-foot coronavirus ‘exclusion zone’ when they went out for a stroll in Washington, D.C.”

The Daily Mail has a genuine “EXCLUSIVE” in the story. Omar listed her legal residence in Washington, D.C. on her marriage certificate. Her Minneapolis constituents may be surprised to learn, if they ever do, that Omar’s Minnesota residence may not be where it’s at for her anymore. The Constitution doesn’t require her to live in her congressional district, but it does require her to live in the state of her congressional district. Perhaps the Star Tribune can seek clarification from Omar’s ever helpful spokesman, Jeremy Slevin.

Gould reports:

[Omar] and her new husband have been living in Mynett’s D.C. apartment even though Omar gave her address on the marriage certificate as a five-bedroom Washington home that has recently been rented out. That decision drew fire from the National Legal and Policy Center, a group that has been pressing for Omar to be investigated for alleged campaign finance violations. ‘Does this mean she has abandoned Minnesota to live in D.C? You can only have one legal residence and that is the place where your driving license is registered, and where you are registered to vote among other things,’ NLPC attorney Paul Kamenar told DailyMail.com.

Omar will undoubtedly work it all out with a little help from her friends, but it would be nice if we had a local newspaper willing to ask if she has moved on.

Power Line readers know that nothing Omar says can be taken at face value. It should at least be noted that the couple’s Islamic wedding (per Omar’s spokesman) was officiated by the groom himself in D.C.’s John Marshall Park, according to the image of the wedding certificate included with Gould’s article.