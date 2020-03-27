Posted on March 27, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Coronavirus

Dr. Ferguson “clarifies”

We have noted the recent New Science report on the testimony of Imperial College London’s Dr. Neil Ferguson. New Science reported Dr. Fergons’s testimony on adjustments to the influential Wuhan virus projections he and his colleagues promulgated in the United Kingdom. In the tweets below Dr. Ferguson has now sought to “clarify” the testimony on which the New Scientist report was based. This Imperial College London report also conveys Dr. Ferguson’s current assessment.

Via Robert VerBruggen/NR.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses