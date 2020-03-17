Euro 2020 to become Euro 2021

Euro 2020, the European nations’ soccer championship, will not take place this year. The competition, held every four years, has been pushed back a year. It will now take place in 2021 from June 11 to July 11.

The tournament wasn’t scheduled to begin until June 12 of this year. By that time, there’s a good chance the virus will have subsided to the point that teams could compete and fans could attend.

However, there were complications. The 24-team field (eight teams too many, in my view) has not been set. Playoffs for the last eight slots were to be held in late March. These matches would have had to be pushed back. Until when? Who knows?

In addition, teams need a few weeks to prepare. Some of the players who would have been selected haven’t played for their national team before, so this isn’t a case of bringing an existing squad together and working out a few kinks. It takes a while to integrate new players, to determine the starting eleven, and to meld the eleven into a coherent unit.

There was also the question of the existing competitions that are on hold — league championship seasons and European club championships. There is some hope that these competitions can yet be completed. But this would entail extending them beyond their scheduled completion dates in mid-May, probably well into June at the earliest.

Could Euro 2020 have been pushed back a few weeks? Not without disrupting 2020-21 seasons throughout Europe. Some of them start in early August. England’s starts in mid-August. And, as with American sports, teams need weeks of training before the season starts.

Thus, it made sense to give up on Euro 2020. With the competition being held next year, a new European champion will still be crowned before the next World Cup.

Copa America, the South American championship tournament, has also been postponed until 2021.