Hilarious Hillary

As I noted here last week, Hillary Clinton is going to launch a podcast some time soon, which seems deviously designed to make you forget the pain and discomfort of a dentist’s drill.

But wait—there’s more! Tomorrow the “long-awaited” (by whom?) Hulu documentary film about Hillary debuts. Now, I doubt many Power Line readers will want to subject themselves to this torture, but you owe it to yourself to watch this short trailer:

Now, I am sure some of you are familiar with the social media concept of the “ratio” (I was slow coming to this), which is the ratio of negative comments or ratings to positive ratings. On the YouTube page for this trailer, the “Likes” total (as of this writing) 1.3K, and the dislikes 2.5K. Take that for what you will.

But isn’t the timing of a puff piece documentary and a podcast rather interesting? It’s almost as though someone thinks she should raise her profile just in case something happens to Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.