How Low Can the Democrats Sink?

Steve has already commented on this, but I want to amplify the point. Yesterday Senate Democrats filibustered the Trump administration’s economic bailout bill. The key vote was 47-47, with every Democrat voting for the filibuster. You’ve got to hand it to the Democrats: when they decide to jump off a cliff, they do it together.

The $1 trillion+ bailout was the sort of bill the Democrats would normally love. So, what was their problem? It didn’t include enough of their pet hobby horses. Dan Crenshaw confirms what has been reported:

I can confirm this. This is what Democrats torpedoed the rescue package for. This will go down as one of the most cynical, disgusting, malevolent actions in history. Millions are losing jobs while they play these games. https://t.co/SUCtYxmXGo — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 23, 2020



The Democrats count on their press adjunct to run interference for them. That confidence is well-placed, as we see from this ridiculous headline in the New York Times. Via InstaPundit:

I have often expressed the opinion that hyper-partisan outlets like the New York Times no longer have much influence, but that doesn’t mean that the Democrats’ political calculation is wrong. Some think that President Trump’s approval has gotten a bounce as a result of his aggressive response to the COVID-19 epidemic, but I am not so sure. Rasmussen Reports is a good barometer, because it consistently conducts a three-day running survey, using the same methodology. So it is a good indicator of trends. Rasmussen finds Trump polling at the bottom of his range, with 45% approving his performance, and 52% disapproving.

This shouldn’t be surprising. Bad news for the country is rarely good news for its president. 21st Century Americans, like 9th Century European peasants, largely regard their chief executive as a good luck charm. No one seriously pretends that the Wuhan virus is his fault, but that isn’t the point. Trump’s strongest argument for re-election was his superb record on the economy. Now, the economy and the stock market have tanked. It obviously isn’t due to anything he did, but nevertheless, the strongest reason to vote for him in November is now off the table, barring an extraordinary recovery over the next few months–a recovery which the Democrats are determined to prevent.

So, while the Democrats’ conduct is reprehensible, it remains to be seen whether it will be punished.