Joe Biden Can’t Be President

I’m not saying Biden shouldn’t be president. That has always been true. I am saying that he lacks the physical and mental qualities necessary to to the job–not to do it well, but to do it at all. Biden’s mental status has slipped badly over the last few years, and he appears physically frail as well. Both his handlers and the press try to shield him from public scrutiny and hide his decline, but under the bright lights of a presidential campaign, it can’t be done.

This video clip is alarming not only for Biden’s inappropriate and bizarre response to a reporter’s question, but also for the generally out-of-it appearance that he conveys:

It’s actually difficult to watch this clip. It’s not Biden’s fault, but he cannot be Commander-in-Chief. Even if our country could somehow embrace his radical views, he cannot handle the hardest job on earth…pic.twitter.com/kPiKXtacaK — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 11, 2020



The Democrats apparently think they may be able to drag Biden across the finish line, but November is a long way off. I am not sure he can make it that far. If he does, best case, he will be an even worse candidate than Hillary Clinton.