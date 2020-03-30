Joe Diffie, RIP

COVID-19 has claimed one of its more prominent victims in country singer Joe Diffie, age 61. I remember Diffie fondly because he was on the radio in the early 1990s, when I first started listening to country music. I liked “Third Rock From the Sun” the only popular song, to my knowledge, whose theme is the nature of causation. Aristotle would approve, I think.

Cause and effect, chain of events

All of the chaos makes perfect sense

When you’re spinning round, things come undone

Welcome to Earth, 3rd rock from the Sun

The unfortunate events described in the song begin with the local sheriff calling his wife from a bar, and come full circle with:

Mayor says “Use your head, if he ain’t in his car

He’s hiding from his wife, down at Smokey’s Bar”

Here is the video. As is often the case, I am not sure whether it adds to or detracts from the song. You can always listen with your eyes closed.

Diffie’s obituary is here. Like many in show business, he had a tangled personal life. But no need to dwell on that here.

Finally, here is a sweet song by Diffie called “Bigger than the Beatles.”