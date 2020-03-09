Posted on March 9, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Coronavirus

John and Steve on Coronavirus

Guest hosting the Dennis Prager radio show today, I booked Steve Hayward for the first hour to talk about the coronavirus that is currently dominating the news. Our conversation was revealing, I think, especially if you have overdosed on a diet of “mainstream” media hysteria. Here it is, the first hour of today’s Dennis Prager show, featuring Steve Hayward and me. If you are in a state of anxiety over coronavirus, it may make you feel better:

