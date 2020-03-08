Posted on March 8, 2020 by John Hinderaker

Join Me Tomorrow On the Dennis Prager Show

I will host the Dennis Prager radio show tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. Eastern. It should be a fun show; I will be joined by our own Steve Hayward during the first hour, and by Amity Shlaes, talking about her new book Great Society, in the third hour. We will talk coronavirus, the Democratic presidential campaign, and much more. It would be great if some Power Line readers tune in and, better yet, call the show. Dennis’s show is probably on in your locality, but you can also listen online here.

Responses