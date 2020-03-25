Kevin Roche: My struggle with the Star Tribune (2)

On Monday morning Kevin Roche wrote the Star Tribune at [email protected]: “I want to put an issue ad in the paper.” The following email exchange ensued:

The text is attached, it is not so much an ad as a public opinion or commentary kind of piece. I am assuming that with what has happened the rate for publication will be pretty good. I would appreciate advice on which section it is best to place the ad in so it gets the most attention. Please feel free to call me at [number omitted].

Unfortunately, Star Tribune is not able to publish your commentary based on our policy guidelines.

Let me know if you have questions and I can relay them to our policy team.

Yes can you do that, I see other ads that are basically commentary, so I don’t understand the refusal to publish this.

“We review all ads for standards of acceptability; particularly those stating opinions on political or social issues. We don’t accept ads that attack, criticize or cast negative reflections against any individual, organization, business, profession or other group of people.”

All advocacy advertisers are required for prepayment, a typical rate for a Full Page Sunday ad is around $36k.

Your best bet is writing into our Opinion Editor, he would be able to consider your commentary in that section of the paper. Letters from readers in the Opinion section are no cost.

So what the heck is wrong with what I wrote? Can you give me specifics? Looks no different than advocacy ads I see you run all the time by labor groups, business groups, etc.?

We welcome your participation in these pages, whether in letters for the Readers Write section or commentaries for the Opinion Exchange page.

The best way to contribute is through the Submit a letter or commentary link on our website, at startribune.com/opinion. You can also submit by email to [email protected]

Submissions must be exclusive to us in Minnesota. All must include the writer’s real, legal name, address, occupation and phone numbers. Letters and rebuttals become the property of the Star Tribune and may be republished in any format. Letters should be brief, up to 250 words.

Articles should be fewer than 700 words. Because of the volume of submissions, we cannot respond to all writers.

