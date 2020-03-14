KFAN talks Coronavirus

Without thinking about it, I turned to KFAN FM 100.3 Sports Radio yesterday afternoon to catch Mark Rosen’s afternoon shift. Like every other sports-oriented outlet, the station is struggling without much in the way of sports to cover. The hosts invited calls on any subject. How desperate can you get on sports radio?

KFAN’s Dan Barreiro covered developments in the matter of the novel Coronavirus the previous afternoon with Mayo Medical School’s Dr. William Morice. Dr. Morice is a pathologist who knows what he’s talking about and is familiar with the efforts Mayo has undertaken to alleviate testing issues. He is president of Mayo Clinic Labs; the Star Tribune covered the rollout of its new COVID-19 test here (and touched on the efforts of others on these issues). I thought readers might find the conversation with Dr. Morice of interest.