Math Is Hard for Liberals

Forget fake news. The media has come up with fake math. If you want to understand better why “progressives” like Bernie Sanders and Lizzie Warren think it easy to provide free stuff to everybody, get a load of the common core math at work in this short 45-second clip:

Seriously, I know Brian Williams was there when Einstein came up with theory of special relativity and when the first atomic bomb was tested at Los Alamos, but seriously? Are all the producers and graphic artists at MSNBC really this dumb?

And Williams’ guest—a New York Times editorial board member! (it figures)—says, “It’s true.” Fact check: Bloomberg’s spending comes out to $1.53 for every person in America.*

I can hear the whining excuse now: “But…but…but—it was on Twitter! So it must be true! and I want it to be true! Don’t you tell me I can’t have my truth!” And as we know, math is racist anyway: CNN (!) told us so. (You know, I am starting to think Trump is right about CNN.)

