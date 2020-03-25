Minnesota Shuts Down

In seven minutes, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will issue an executive order that closes all “nonessential” businesses in Minnesota from midnight on Friday until April 10. Bars, restaurants and similar places of accommodation will be closed until May 1.

If you’ve ever wondered what businesses are “essential,” this federal web page will be used as a reference. It turns out that there are a lot of essential industries. Here is one oddity–radio and television employees are deemed essential:

Workers who support radio, television, and media service, including, but not limited to front line news reporters, studio, and technicians for newsgathering and reporting

But I can’t find any reference to newspapers, unless that is what “media service” means. If all of America’s newspapers were to shut down, I suppose that could be a silver lining.

I also note that essential workers include:

Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies, convenience stores and other retail that sells human food, animal/pet food, and beverage products

The question on everyone’s mind is whether “beverage products” means that liquor stores will remain open.

No doubt we will talk about this latest overreaction on tonight’s VIP show.