Mitch gets mad

It’s hard to tell when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gets angry — perhaps because it doesn’t happen very often, perhaps because he is a supremely self-disciplined man. He was visibly angry last night when the pending relief package failed on the floor of the Senate. He has tweeted out the video of his remarks below. We can only can hope that the Democrats’ misconduct is not rewarded. It will be disappointing if and when it happens.
The American people expect us to act. If we fail, it will be because Senate Democrats are continuing to dither while the country expects bold, bipartisan action. pic.twitter.com/23pFHoDtCl
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 23, 2020