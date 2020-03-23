Posted on March 23, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Coronavirus, Mitch McConnell, Senate

Mitch gets mad

It’s hard to tell when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gets angry — perhaps because it doesn’t happen very often, perhaps because he is a supremely self-disciplined man. He was visibly angry last night when the pending relief package failed on the floor of the Senate. He has tweeted out the video of his remarks below. We can only can hope that the Democrats’ misconduct is not rewarded. It will be disappointing if and when it happens.

Responses