Observations on the Great Hunkering (3)

• If you’ve been following the emerging political economy of the left over the last couple years, you’ll know the hot new thing is “modern monetary theory” (MMT), which is basically just a new name for old-fashioned Keynesian money-printing and government spending.* MMT holds that because of our position as the world’s reserve currency, we can borrow, print, and spend as much as we want. What could go wrong? Have you noticed inflation and interest rates lately?

Well, it looks as though we’re going to give MMT a try whether we want to or not, as our current $1 trillion federal budget deficit is likely at least to double in the coming months as the now-certain recession reduces tax revenue and the government shovels out dollars to individuals and businesses that are going to be devastated by the COVID 19 shutdown. (I’ve seen estimates that the current shutdown is likely to reduce GDP this quarter by 10 percent.)

The emergency measures currently under discussion (industry specific bailouts, massive finance liquidity backstops, direct payments to individuals, tax payment suspensions and tax cuts, etc) may all be necessary, but the long term effect may not be so sanguine, whether the economy snaps back quickly or not.

* MMT can be seen as part of the larger effort on the left currently under way to rehabilitate socialism and its analogues. Just as MMT is a euphemism for Keynesianism, the hot new term on the left these days is “neoliberalism,” which with only one small difference is what we all used to call just “capitalism.” Remember that “capitalism” was a term of derision that Karl Marx thought up, but over time capitalism became a positive term (think of Steve Forbes’s boast of being a “capitalist tool”) such that it was no longer a matter of defensive shame to be a capitalist. Much more on this whole topic from me to come later on.

• So China is kicking out reporters from the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal. Gosh—it’s almost as though the Chinese have something to hide, and/or are sensitive to criticism. (NB: I’m scheduled to tape a podcast tomorrow with China expert Michael Auslin.)

• Meanwhile, I’m having to move my seminar on natural law jurisprudence online, and in addition to live sessions with students on Zoom, I’m making a few background videos for the class to keep things moving along since I’m not able to hold office hours and for a variety of reasons don’t want to spend a lot of time in our live sessions droning on about the background to some of the cases and texts we’re discussing. I might make some of these available for our VIP subscribers (another reason to sign up if you haven’t already!) even though they are rather specialized and take up the subject mid-stream. But for now, Power Line’s International Woman of Mystery “Lucretia” brought to my attention this video that captures exactly how I’m coping (2:45 long, but what else to do you have to do today?):