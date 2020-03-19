Posted on March 19, 2020 by John Hinderaker in China, Fake News, Media Bias

Pushing Back on Chinese Virus “Racism”

This comes, I think, from today’s COVID-19 press briefing. A reporter from One America News asks President Trump whether he considers it alarming that American reporters–“even in this room”–are echoing Chinese Communist narratives by asserting that calling a Chinese virus a Chinese virus is “racist.” Trump responds:


Trump is right, our press has gone beyond fake news and now is in the realm of corrupt news. Happily, I don’t think they have much influence these days as they have been so thoroughly exposed.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses