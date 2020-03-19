Pushing Back on Chinese Virus “Racism”

This comes, I think, from today’s COVID-19 press briefing. A reporter from One America News asks President Trump whether he considers it alarming that American reporters–“even in this room”–are echoing Chinese Communist narratives by asserting that calling a Chinese virus a Chinese virus is “racist.” Trump responds:

The faces made in the room as @ChanelRion asks Trump: Is it alarming that major media players…are consistently siding with a foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals, and Latin gangs and cartels and they work right here…with direct access to you and your team? pic.twitter.com/4eW8RHipY5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 19, 2020



Trump is right, our press has gone beyond fake news and now is in the realm of corrupt news. Happily, I don’t think they have much influence these days as they have been so thoroughly exposed.