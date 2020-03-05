Schuminations: Shame (2)

Early last night Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s threat to Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh:

“The Democratic Party is so radicalized on abortion politics that today Chuck Schumer threatened Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh if they didn’t strike down a simple, common-sense, pro-woman law that simply says that abortion doctors need to have admission privileges at a local hospital. Think about this: if a Republican threatened Justice Sotomayor or Justice Ginsburg, it would be the biggest story not just in Washington but all across America. But, Chuck Schumer’s bully tactics aren’t getting much air time right now because there [are] so many people in bed with his defense of abortion and his attack on an independent judiciary. These bullying tactics need to stop.”

What Sasse characterizes as the Democrats’ “radicalized abortion politics” derives from the Democrats’ sacramental view of abortion. Sasse’s statement helps us to get the facts straight and put them in their proper context.

Sasse spokesman James Wegmanna added this apt comment on Schumer’s subsequent denial and misrepresentation of his threat:

“Schumer’s flacks are gaslighting. Schumer addressed his threat to Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh by name and literally pointed at the court. Check the tape.”

I have posted “the tape” below.