Schuminations: Shame (5)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has earned a spot in the hall of fame for weasel words. In his nonapology for his threat against Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, Schumer relies on the cooperation of his friends in the Democrats’ media adjunct to convey misrepresentation as contrition: “Now I should not have used the words I used yesterday. They didn’t come out the way I intended to [sic]…Of course I didn’t intend to suggest anything other than political and public opinion consequences for the Supreme Court, and it is a gross distortion to imply otherwise. I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never, never would do such a thing, and Leader McConnell knows that. And Republicans who were busy manufacturing outrage over these comments know that, too.”

