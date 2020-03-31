Send in Questions for the Next Podcast!

Readers: As promised, I’m going to step up the frequency of podcasts for the duration of the COVID-19 martial law, and I’ve got several guests lined up for conversations over the next few days. But tomorrow (Wednesday) I’ll be hooking up with “Lucretia,” Power Line’s International Woman of Mystery, to catch up and kick things around. We’re both really desperate to talk about anything besides the coronavirus, and we’ve decided to take audience questions. We aren’t set up (yet) to do a live show—maybe some time in the next couple weeks—but if you want to send in a question, post it up in the comments section here, or if you aren’t fixed up with Disqus, send an email to our general comment line, and we’ll do our best to answer as many as we can.

Ask about anything: best wines, whisky, the worst Supreme Court decision ever, which Supreme Court justice of the 1880s had the most rad beard, what was wrong with Oliver Wendell Holmes (let me count the ways!), why Cass Sunstein should be required to buy single-use plastic bags, whether Trump is totally awesome or merely godlike, who we predict will win the NCAA basketball tournament this year, etc. Nothing off limits. Just get your questions in by 2 pm eastern time.